ATLANTIC
More

    • Bedford, N.S., sports facility gets new name, $600K

    The Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford, N.S. (Source: Google Maps) The Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford, N.S. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Greenfoot Energy Solutions will give $600,000 to a sports facility in Bedford, N.S., over the next 10 years.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the HRM-4 Pad facility is now named the Greenfoot Energy Centre. The facility’s website says it has operated since 2010.

    The centre has four NHL-sized ice pads, a sports retail store, food and beverage services, and a large multi-purpose room.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    After COVID, WHO defines disease spread 'through air'

    The World Health Organization and around 500 experts have agreed for the first time on what it means for a disease to spread through the air, in a bid to avoid the confusion early in the COVID-19 pandemic that some scientists have said cost lives.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News