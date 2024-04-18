Bedford, N.S., sports facility gets new name, $600K

Greenfoot Energy Solutions will give $600,000 to a sports facility in Bedford, N.S., over the next 10 years.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the HRM-4 Pad facility is now named the Greenfoot Energy Centre. The facility’s website says it has operated since 2010.

The centre has four NHL-sized ice pads, a sports retail store, food and beverage services, and a large multi-purpose room.

