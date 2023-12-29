Biggest Maritime stories of 2023 from A to Z: Part Two

CTV Atlantic’s alphabetic tour of the biggest stories of 2023 continues with the letter “J.” Check out part one here.

Jobs: The unemployment rate rose steadily in Canada in 2023, leaving many Maritimers scrambling for work and steady paycheques. Some provinces showed signs of hope, such as the wind-powered hydrogen project in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., which is expected to create 3,800 jobs.

Kings: It was a big year for Kings on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. King Charles III was coronated in May after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Dennis King was re-elected premier of Prince Edward Island in April.

Lee: Post-tropical storm Lee landed in the Maritimes in September and while it wasn’t as devastating as Hurricane Fiona in 2022, it still caused plenty of damage and left tens of thousands of people without power for days.

Mass Casualty Commission: The final report from the Mass Casualty Commission, which looked into the deadly shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia in April 2020, came out in March 2023. The 3,000 page document contained several recommendations and proposals for sweeping changes to policing in the province, noting numerous gaps and failures in the RCMP’s response to the shooting.

Name Change: Cornwallis Street in Halifax is now known as Nora Bernard Street, named after the Mi’kmaq activist and residential school survivor. A mountain peak in Restigouche County in New Brunswick is also changing names, dropping a racist slur in favour of Meto’mqwijuig Mountain.

Oceangate: The saga of the Titan submersible captivated the world in June. The vessel is believed to have imploded while descending to the Tiatnic shipwreck, claiming the lives of its five passengers.

Policy 713: New Brunswick’s alterations to Policy 713, which require students under the age of 16 to receive parental consent before they can change their pronouns or preferred first names at school, caused no shortage of controversy and debate in the summer and fall. Two of Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet quit and New Brunswickers nearly went to the polls for an election.

QMJHL: The Quebec Major - or should we say the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League - made several shakeups in 2023. Aside from the name change, the league also banned on-ice fighting for the 2023-2024 season. Players who engage in fights will be automatically ejected from games and could face suspensions.