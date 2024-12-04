ATLANTIC
    • Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman

    Kelly Trask is seen in this photo. Trask was reported missing from the Truro, N.S., area on Nov. 14, 2024. (Nova Scotia RCMP) Kelly Trask is seen in this photo. Trask was reported missing from the Truro, N.S., area on Nov. 14, 2024. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
    Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.

    Police say they found human remains in an abandoned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill, N.S., around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 9. The investigation has revealed the bodies to be Kelly (Keleana) Trask, 32, and Tyler Meagher, 34, from Grand Prairie, Alta.

    Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

    Trask was last seen alive on Nov. 5 and reported missing on Nov. 14. Police deemed her disappearance to be suspicious at the time.

    The homicide investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northeast Nova Major Crime at 902-896-5060 and reference file number 2024-1655384, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

