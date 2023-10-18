Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
According to a press release, a fisherman located the body in the Saint John River around 1 p.m. on Sept. 1. An autopsy was ordered.
According to an update on Wednesday, police identified the body as a 50-year-old Saint John man through DNA analysis on Tuesday.
They will not be releasing the man’s name at the request of the family.
Police do not believe the circumstances of the death are criminal in nature.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
