ATLANTIC
More

    • Body of missing man found: N.S. RCMP

    rcmp
    Share

    Police have found the body of 42-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man who was missing for more than a month.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, the unnamed man was reported missing on Feb. 10.

    Police do not believe the death is suspicious in nature, but the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

    The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News