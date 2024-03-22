Body of woman found in house after fire: N.S. RCMP

The body of a 24-year-old woman was found in a Hansford, N.S., home after a fire on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers, along with fire and emergency responders, attended the scene of a structure fire on Hansford Road around 3:58 p.m. They learned three people managed to escape the home, but one person was unaccounted for.

After crews extinguished the fire, they found the remains of the woman.

The investigation is ongoing, but the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.