    • Boil water advisory in effect for Bathurst, N.B.

    Boil water advisory
    West and north Bathurst, N.B., are under a boil water advisory until further notice Thursday.

    According to a social media post from the City of Bathurst, a mechanical failure with components of the pumping system caused the advisory. Crews are working to solve the issue, which involves targeted water line flushing at the west end of Vanier Boulevard and at upper St. Peter Avenue.

    The spots impacted by the advisory are:

    • College Street, University Avenue area
    • St. Peter Avenue west of Veterans Bridge
    • Ste. Anne Street area
    • All areas west and north of Ste. Anne Street

    The city notes residents may see turbidity in the water. People under the advisory are asked to bring all water for consumption to a rolling boil for one minute.

