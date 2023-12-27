Boxing Day a big deal for N.B. small business owners

Boxing Day - the day people finally decide to get off the couch and try to find that certain something Santa didn’t bring.

The post-Christmas Day holiday has been a huge tradition at Frank’s Music dating back to 1979 when Karl Barter’s father bought a Sam the Record Man franchise.

For small business owners like Barter and his sister Kelly, Boxing Day is the busiest day of the year.

Yes, almost everything inside their Moncton store can be purchased online, but Frank’s Music has a loyal customer base that loves to come in and shop in person.

“A lot of customers that come in here, they’re older customers that have been with us since the start,” said Barter. “There’s something about looking into a store and just finding little treasures. You can’t do that online. You press a button, you get one thing and then you go. If you come into a store, there’s so much to choose from.”

One of those loyal customers is Gino Catalli, who has been buying records and CDs from the Barters for years.

“Maybe Karl will say, ‘Hey, did you hear this record?’ or maybe I’ll go over somewhere else [in the store] and I’ll say, ‘Hey, do you know this is in?’ It’s that interaction and ‘How’s your Christmas?’ and stuff. You don’t get that from Amazon,” said Catalli.

Shoppers got a head start on holiday decorating for next year at Gifts Galore in downtown Moncton.

Gifts Galore is located at 569 Main Street in downtown Moncton. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)The shop has been around for nearly 40 years and was having a 40 per cent off sale on Christmas decorations.

Owner Steve Clerke doesn’t worry about online competition during the holiday season because popping in to chat and browse is a tradition there.

“Even though people say, ‘Oh, people shop online,’ I haven’t seen that. People come in and they like to see and smell and enjoy and feel and get things wrapped and have a glass of cider and enjoy the traditions and the sights and smells and the sounds of Christmas,” said Clerke. “You can’t get that on your computer or laptop.”

Old friend and loyal customer Jane Donovan wonders why some wouldn’t want to shop local.

“It’s much easier to come here, park out front and come in and enjoy your walk around. The staff is friendly. Rather than go to a mall, there’s so many people,” said Donovan. “I’m here with my daughter and my granddaughter. We were able to pull up and walk right into the front door and be welcomed by everybody.”

Rick Snyder has owned Mike’s Bike Shop in Dieppe for 20 years and was in the store on Dec. 26 to prepare for his Boxing Day sale.

It’s a huge deal for the small business owner in a time when many enjoy the convenience of shopping online, even if it is an expensive bicycle.

“This is one of the days that helps us control our inventory. So, so many people plan their whole holiday shopping around today believe it or not,” said Snyder. “It’s the old saying, people like to support local. We’re so happy that they feel that way. You know, bikes are like ski boots and skis. There’s a lot of sizing involved and when they want them serviced or maintained they have a place to bring them.”

Long-time customer Annie Pellerin enjoys shopping at Mike’s place because she doesn’t want the mom and pop shops to disappear.

“It’s one thing to maybe try and save a few dollars online, but you don’t get the customer service,” said Pellerin. “You don’t get to bring it back if it doesn’t work. You don’t get to come and ask questions when you’re not sure how this gear works.”

