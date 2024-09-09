Brett Matthews releases ode to 'being happy with what you have'

Nova Scotia musicians Classified and Ria Mae had been working on the song “Lucky Ones” for a while and Mae didn’t think it was ready for release – until she heard Brett Matthews take a swing at it.

“Something in me was like, ‘It doesn’t sound like a song yet,’” Mae said. “(Classified) was like, ‘Do you mind if Brett takes a stab at it?’ And that first line that he sings, I was like, ‘Okay, it’s a song.’”

Matthews said the song made an immediate impression on him.

“It just kind of speaks to what I believe in with feeling lucky for what you have,” he said. “I don’t do anything fancy, I don’t like fancy stuff…it kind of fit my lifestyle.”

To complement the song, Matthews wanted to make a music video that reflected its message.

“We just kind of wanted to be the fly on the wall, just an average day downtown, people being involved, just enjoying each other’s company,” he said. “I put out a post probably a few weeks before shooting it and asked if anybody would be interested in letting us follow them around for a day downtown with a camera.”

Content creators Alicia and Scott McCarvell answered the call.

“You don’t need a lot to feel lucky and to have and do cool things, and we’re very lucky on the East Coast,” Alicia McCarvell said. “I love so much that the music video kind of encompassed what it’s like to be with your best friend, but also got to showcase how beautiful our East Coast is.”

“I think a lot of people can relate to it,” Matthews said. “It’s just kind of being happy with what you have here and the people you have around you and, yeah, just feeling lucky with what you’ve got.”

