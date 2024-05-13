ATLANTIC
More

    • Campaign raises more than $7M for Moncton hospital

    From left to right : Gilles Allain, CEO of the CHU Dumont Foundation; Dr. France Desrosiers, CEO Vitalité; Dr. Jocelyne Hébert, surgeon at the Dumont UHC; Sébastien Dupuis, Chair of the Board of the Foundation; Victor Hachey, first patient. (Source: CHU Dumont Foundation) From left to right : Gilles Allain, CEO of the CHU Dumont Foundation; Dr. France Desrosiers, CEO Vitalité; Dr. Jocelyne Hébert, surgeon at the Dumont UHC; Sébastien Dupuis, Chair of the Board of the Foundation; Victor Hachey, first patient. (Source: CHU Dumont Foundation)
    Share

    A two-year fundraising campaign for a Moncton hospital wrapped up this month, amassing more than $7 million for a surgical robot.

    According to a news release from the CHU Dumont Foundation, the Driving Surgery Forward campaign, which launched in 2022, raised $7,062,870 for the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre. They money was used to buy a surgical robot and help digitize nine operating rooms.

    Victor Hachey was the first patient at the hospital to undergo an operation involving the robot on Feb. 1, 2023.

    “Two months after my surgery, I went hiking in Arizona at an altitude of 6,000 ft. with my wife and some friends,” Hachey said in the release.

    “In addition to enabling patients to recover more quickly, robotic surgery allows minimally invasive procedures and improves patient outcomes, notably by reducing complications,” said Dr. Jocelyne Hébert, surgeon at the Dumont.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle

      Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.

    • 'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming

      Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News