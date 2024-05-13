Campaign raises more than $7M for Moncton hospital

A two-year fundraising campaign for a Moncton hospital wrapped up this month, amassing more than $7 million for a surgical robot.

According to a news release from the CHU Dumont Foundation, the Driving Surgery Forward campaign, which launched in 2022, raised $7,062,870 for the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre. They money was used to buy a surgical robot and help digitize nine operating rooms.

Victor Hachey was the first patient at the hospital to undergo an operation involving the robot on Feb. 1, 2023.

“Two months after my surgery, I went hiking in Arizona at an altitude of 6,000 ft. with my wife and some friends,” Hachey said in the release.

“In addition to enabling patients to recover more quickly, robotic surgery allows minimally invasive procedures and improves patient outcomes, notably by reducing complications,” said Dr. Jocelyne Hébert, surgeon at the Dumont.

