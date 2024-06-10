Can you find them all? Newfoundland man pens word search book about Nova Scotia

Nick Cranford’s newest book is full of references to iconic places and people from Nova Scotia, but you’ll need a keen eye to find them all.

Cranford is the creator of Word Search of Nova Scotia, a puzzle book dedicated to the Maritime province.

“It’s an interactive journey through the entire province in a brand new way,” Cranford said.

Cranford hails from Newfoundland and he previously made multiple word search books centered on that province.

“I got the idea, ‘Is there a word search book on Newfoundland?’” he said. “After some research I realized there wasn’t. I came up with the first three volumes and they just went bonkers. In less than a year, they’ve sold well over 20,000 copies in Newfoundland.”

Cranford credits his grandmother, who loved puzzles like word searches, crosswords, and Sudoku, for inspiring his books.

“Unfortunately…she passed away last year before (the books) got out,” he said. “I dedicated volume one to her. It’s because of her that they’re out, and so she lives on.”

Cranford filled the Nova Scotia book with notable things like Peggy’s Cove, the Halifax waterfront and even CTV News Atlantic.

“I hope I made you guys proud,” he said.

Word Search of Nova Scotia is available wherever books are sold.

