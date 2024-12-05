Canada Post strike having minimal impacts on Nova Scotia Health operations

Nova Scotia Health says the ongoing Canada Post strike has not significantly impacted to its service delivery or supply chain since it began three weeks ago.

The department says programs that mail out appointment notices will use alternative methods, including phone calls, to communicate with its clients and patients.

The department notes its colon cancer test kits are sent through Canada Post to residents aged 50 and older. Kits have not been mailed since the strike began on Nov. 15.

Given colon cancer takes around 12 years to develop, the department isn’t concerned with not being able to mail home test kits at this time, assuming the strike ends soon.

The IWK also is not seeing any significant impact to its day-to-day operations. Like Nova Scotia Health, the organization has resorted to phone calls and other methods of communication to contact patients and their families.

Nova Scotia’s breast screen program, which uses Canada post to distribute result letters directly to patients, has been impacted by the strike. Normal results letters will not be sent until the strike ends.

Clients with abnormal results who do not have a primary care provider will be contacted by phone for follow-up appointment information. All results, normal or abnormal, are sent to a patient’s primary care provider.

The breast screen program is only for residents who do not have any present signs or symptoms of breast cancer. Anyone with symptoms should see a health-care provider.

CTV Atlantic also reached out to New Brunswick’s Health Department on how the strike has impacted their operations, but the department was unable to provide information Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.