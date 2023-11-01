Canadian government spends nearly $25 million on historic N.B. tower, Fundy Park

The federal government is spending nearly $25 million to conserve an historic tower in Saint John and to repair and maintain the highway that passes through the Fundy National Park in New Brunswick.

According to a press release from Parks Canada, the Carleton Martello Tower in West Saint John, which dates back to the War of 1812 and was used for the city’s defences until 1944, will receive $14.8 million for the second and final phase of its rehabilitation work. The first phase, which was completed in early 2021, involved work on the exterior stonewall and rubble core, the installation of a temporary roof and drainage system, and stabilization measures.

The federal government has spent more than $11 million on the tower since 2016.

“The Government of Canada is committed to the rehabilitation of Carleton Martello Tower National Historic Site, an iconic Saint John landmark, and ensuring the sustainability of Parks Canada assets so the cultural, environmental and economic vitality that national heritage places bring to Canada can continue into the future,” said Wayne Long, MP for Saint John—Rothesay.

This new infusion of cash will go towards the replacement of the fire command post on the top of the tower, the construction of a new roof, and the installation of a new heating and humidity control system.

The rehabilitation work is expected to resume this fall and the tower is expected to reopen to visitors in summer 2025.

The federal government is also spending $8.3 million for roadway improvements on an 11km stretch of Highway 114 in Fundy National Park that is expected to wrap up this fall. The work will upgrade several drainage infrastructure elements to minimize flood-related damage.

Another $1.05 million is being spent on Fundy Park through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund to help remove fallen trees to restore access to trails and campgrounds.