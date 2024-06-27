Canadian Multiculturalism Day celebrated in Saint John

June 27 is Canadian Multiculturalism Day, and in the Maritimes there was no shortage of celebrations. Whether it be through food, dance, music, or a powerful message of belonging, the day was about celebrating the unique cultures that make Canada, Canada.

In Saint John, N.B., the day began with a flag raising ceremony that was moved to council chambers due to the rain. City staff, various groups who work with newcomers to the city, and newcomers themselves were in attendance for the first of many events Thursday.

City Councillor David Hickey has lived in Saint John his entire life and has seen the population of the city grow in diversity over the years.

“Saint John is rich in immigration,” Hickey says. “From my great-grandparents to people who are arriving today, it's a community rooted in immigration that has seen the success from what multiculturalism brings.”

He notes newcomers have helped fill labour shortages in the community and has made Saint John an overall better place to live.

“We've seen them invest in this community,” says Hickey. “We've seen the drive from economic growth, from that prosperity, but we've also seen it just from a cultural standpoint of making us a more culturally rich place to live. It makes for a better community.”

The festivities moved to Prude Inc. where Saint John residents from a variety of backgrounds had the chance to share some facts about where they are from. Some of the featured countries included Ukraine, Japan, Nigeria, and Egypt.

India was also featured in a short presentation given by Vishal Ukey. He says from his perspective Canada welcomes all cultures, which is part of the reason he moved to the country.

Ukey took great pride in sharing his culture with his new community.

“I have done presentations for the last 20 years in my professional life, but I have never represented my country,” says Ukey. “So I have never talked about my country and it was like once of the lifetime opportunity that I talked about my country, my culture, my traditions, and that's really important.”

If he could highlight one thing about India’s culture, it would be the country’s various traditions.

Song Kim, a volunteer coordinator at Pride Inc. who hails from South Korea, says her culture’s one major point is its food.

“Many people are asking me about how you can keep your energy high and how are you always so slim,” she jokes. “The secret is the food. We have a wonderful food and the fermented food, kimchi, bibimbap, and we know how to eat vegetables deliciously.”

She and Ukey also enjoyed learning about other cultures during the presentations before diving into ethnic foods brought by a range of people from different backgrounds.

Song first moved to Canada 25 years ago and felt welcomed immediately.

“Because we celebrate differences and I can share, I can add to my differences and with them we can enjoy more in enriching this culture in this community,” says Song.

A Snacks and Game Festival was held at the city’s YMCA building where even more cultures were represented to celebrate Multiculturalism Day, serving ethic foods, displays, and games.

The day ended with an event in the Market Square atrium hosted by the Saint John Newcomers Centre.

Lina Gharbiya is the Anglophone settlement team manager at the centre and says the more diverse the community, the better off it is.

“Try to picture all of us just all the same, exactly the same,” Gharbiya says. “We look the same, same background, the same town and same experience. Eventually you're not going to move forward with anything whether it's the economy or education or talent expressing.

“The experiences and the expertise that the diversity coming from different backgrounds, from different expertise brings huge value to the table for sure. That's what makes us stronger.”

Later this summer, the Newcomers Centre will also hold the 2024 International Culturefest in Saint John.

Multiculturalism Day festivities took place across the region Thursday, including in Moncton, N.B.

Sparkfest 2024 was held at Riverfront Park for much of the day as a celebration of multiculturalism, diversity and inclusivity. The free event showcased music, art, and fashion.

“This event is meant to welcome those newcomers, celebrate them, but also serves as an opportunity for them to share their culture with Canadian people,” says Ali Abu Zeid, director of Newcomer Youth Services at the Moncton Boys and Girls Club. “We will teach those newcomers about the Canadian culture and the Indigenous culture as well.”

“Our population is growing here in Moncton and we want to make sure that no youth is left behind,” says Moncton Boys and Girls Club executive director Ashton Beardsworth. “So it's really important that everyone has a place where they feel welcome, accepted, valued and respected.”

