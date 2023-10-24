Cannabis sales see near 10 per cent bump in second quarter, NSLC says

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation reported a near 10 per cent bump in cannabis sales and a 1.2 per cent raise in total sales for its second quarter.

The NSLC says it saw a 0.6 per cent increase in earnings to $83.3 million. Total sales rose to $242.1 million with cannabis sales in particular rising 8.7 per cent for $31.4 million.

Beverage alcohol sales only saw a 0.1 per cent increase to $210.7 million

“This quarter, we saw an increase in earnings despite recent volume declines in beverage alcohol,” said Greg Hughes, NSLC president and CEO. “On a daily basis our team works hard to serve our customers responsibly, and I am proud of their commitment.”

Local beer sales increased by 5.1 per cent to $9.1 million and Nova Scotia cannabis sales grew by 19.6 per cent to $10.3 million, NSLC says.

“Over the past five years, we have worked hard to increase the opportunity for our customers to access cannabis, safely,” Hughes said. “We started with 12 cannabis locations and now we’re up to 49 stores across the province.”

NSLC opened a new cannabis location in Halifax last July.

