ATLANTIC
More

    • Cannabis sales see near 10 per cent bump in second quarter, NSLC says

    The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation reported a near 10 per cent bump in cannabis sales and a 1.2 per cent raise in total sales for its second quarter.

    The NSLC says it saw a 0.6 per cent increase in earnings to $83.3 million. Total sales rose to $242.1 million with cannabis sales in particular rising 8.7 per cent for $31.4 million.

    Beverage alcohol sales only saw a 0.1 per cent increase to $210.7 million

    “This quarter, we saw an increase in earnings despite recent volume declines in beverage alcohol,” said Greg Hughes, NSLC president and CEO. “On a daily basis our team works hard to serve our customers responsibly, and I am proud of their commitment.”

    Local beer sales increased by 5.1 per cent to $9.1 million and Nova Scotia cannabis sales grew by 19.6 per cent to $10.3 million, NSLC says.

    “Over the past five years, we have worked hard to increase the opportunity for our customers to access cannabis, safely,” Hughes said. “We started with 12 cannabis locations and now we’re up to 49 stores across the province.”

    NSLC opened a new cannabis location in Halifax last July.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News