Cape Breton Eagles forward returns to line-up after battle with cancer

After a devastating diagnosis, Cape Breton Eagles forward Jacob Newcombe will return to the line-up Thursday night.

Head coach Louis Robitaille told the team during practice on Wednesday morning.

“Just to have him back around the team. He's a leader and I think he's going to be a big boost in the room,” said Robitaille.

The 19-year-old's focus shifted off the ice just before training camp was to begin when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma following a medical evaluation.

“It's difficult getting the news. It's definitely hard to go through that and you know you're missing out a little bit here on the hockey side of things,” said Newcombe.

Newcombe’s goal for the upcoming season quickly changed, and he knew he had a challenge ahead of him.

“I had treatments over the course of a few months. Every three weeks I did six rounds of chemo. I had a scan recently and that looks all good, so I’m just happy to be here,” he said.

Newcombe recently rang the bell to signal the end of cancer treatments. He says the encouragement he's received since his diagnosis has helped him and his family.

“It definitely made things easier to go through, but I’m just thankful I had so much support over the last few months,” said Newcombe.

Newcombe was back on the ice on Wednesday and fit in like he never left.

“I didn't expect him to play tomorrow to be honest, but credit to him. He just stayed in shape over the last few months and skated a lot,” said Robitaille.

Newcombe says he has been waiting for this moment for months now and has a message for fans.

“They've been very supportive, too, so it will be nice if we can get a lot of people in the rink for a special night,” he said.

The Cape Breton Eagles will face-off against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens for “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.