Cape Breton home-care workers give gifts to seniors

The holidays can be a lonely time for seniors, but the Northside Homemakers Service Society is hoping to change that this Christmas.

“Last year I announced at our Christmas party that we've been playing secret Santa for years to our clients, I’ve been here 33 years, we see the need in our community and we just want our seniors to know we're here for them,” said Wendy Boyd, a continuing care assistant

Instead of doing secret Santa this year, the employees came together and decided to work as a team.

Their goal is to reach as many seniors as possible this Christmas, whether they're a client or not, and so far have filled more than 500 gift bags.

“We have some people that might have a little bit of money, but they have nobody. Some people have families that live away. Loneliness is a big thing and this is just to show someone sees them and they matter,” said Boyd.

Local businesses and neighbours have contributed gifts and monetary donations, too. The result has led to very little space left in the boardroom.

The Northside Homemakers Service Society is collecting gift bags for seniors. (Source: Kyle Moore/CTV News Atlantic)“It's a good way to lose space. It's a good use of space for the community,” said Alicia Buffet, agency director

The project has also brought staff closer as they share a common goal of helping others.

“It's so positive it really brings people together and I think on Sunday it will be all worth it because it’s been a lot of hard work,” said Buffet

Staff also raised money by creating memory bags, a chance for people to remember a loved one, while helping someone else this Christmas.

“We had a lady who lost her son and she delivered six bags, and a lady here who worked with us had bags done up by her grandkids,” said Boyd.

The gifts full of goodies and good wishes will be delivered on Sunday, just in time for the holidays.

