Cape Breton man dead after ATV crash: N.S. police

A 60-year-old man from Rankinville, N.S., is dead after an ATV crash in Southwest Mabou on Sunday.

According to the Inverness County District RCMP, officers responded to a reported ATV crash on a Southwest Mabou trail around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police learned the ATV had been travelling north on the trail when it left the road and stopped in a ditch.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

