ATLANTIC
More

    • Cape Breton municipality pitches changes to provincial bill it says will raise taxes

    Nova Scotia's second largest municipality wants changes to proposed provincial legislation it contends will raise taxes for its residents. Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill addresses the Nova Scotia legislature’s law amendments committee, in Halifax, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette Nova Scotia's second largest municipality wants changes to proposed provincial legislation it contends will raise taxes for its residents. Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill addresses the Nova Scotia legislature’s law amendments committee, in Halifax, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia's second largest municipality wants changes to proposed provincial legislation it contends will raise taxes for its residents.

    Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill, of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM), called for negotiations on a separate agreement on provincial funding for her municipality today in an appearance before a legislature committee.

    McDougall-Merrill made the suggestion as a change to be included in the Municipal Reform Act, which governs how municipalities are funded.

    She says the province did ask her municipality if it wanted a separate deal before it came forward with the legislation, but council turned down the offer because there was little detail and no consultation.

    McDougall-Merrill says the legislation as it currently stands would see CBRM remit $16.5 million to the province while receiving back only $15 million to help pay for services.

    The mayor says that deficit in funding means the municipality would have to raise taxes for its roughly 100,000 residents.

    Other CBRM officials who appeared before the committee also called for a doubling of the $30 million in provincial funding that is used to help municipalities fund services such as transit and water.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News