Cape Breton musicians, comedians team up for new Christmas show

A group of well-known Cape Breton entertainers is giving people a reason to get into the holiday spirit a bit early.

Their show, called “Christmas in Cape Breton,” is Bette MacDonald and Maynard Morrison's new twist on the mixture of music and comedy that used to be called “'Tis The Season.”

"We are beyond excited about this Christmas show”, said MacDonald, long considered the Island’s queen of comedy.

Also brand new this year are cast members Wendy MacIsaac and Mac Morin from the Juno-nominated group Beolach.

"It's in our bones, that music, you know?”, MacDonald said of their sound. “When you're listening to them play a set, it's goosebumps all over."

Well-known Sydney singer-songwriter Jordan Musycsyn says one of the reasons he keeps coming back is the show's authentic take on what a classic Cape Breton Christmas is all about.

"I've been part of Bette and Maynard's Christmas show for about six years now”, Musycsyn said. "Even though we start the show on Nov. 30, it is Christmas as soon as we hit the stage. It's just a big celebration of the holidays through the whole show."

Shows are scheduled to take place in Halifax, Truro, New Glasgow, Liverpool, Port Hawkesbury, and the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay.

Next year, the plan is to take their act beyond Nova Scotia.

Most shows are sold out already, and the performers have a theory as to why.

"There's a trend now of giving people 'experiences' for Christmas, and things that you know.. tickets to a show, that may live with you for the rest of your life”, MacDonald said.

The first performance is Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Marigold Cultural Centre in Truro, N.S.

