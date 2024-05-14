Cape Breton, N.S. governments spending $9.5M on water, sewer projects

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) and the province of Nova Scotia are spending more than $9 million to replace water mains and sewers, upgrade a wastewater system, and demolish a former school, among other things.

According to a news release from Nova Scotia, the CBRM and the province are paying $9.5 million on numerous infrastructure projects in the region. Part of the money comes from the Municipal Capital Growth program, which is a one-time $102 million investment in projects across the province.

“A municipality’s infrastructure is the foundation on which a community is built,” said CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill, in the release. “It’s no secret that the CBRM, along with many municipalities in our province, is in need of upgrades and overhauls to many of the services we require for a strong, growing municipality.”

The tabled water main and sewer projects, which will affect nearly 1,200 households, include:

Main Street and Vale Street water main replacements in Sydney Mines ($2.1 million)

Bay Street water main and culvert replacement in Whitney Pier ($1.8 million)

Pleasant Street water main replacement in Dominion ($1.1 million)

sewer replacement in New Waterford ($650,000)

Other projects include:

installing a new one-megawatt generator at Sydney City Hall emergency coordination centre for backup power supply ($1.37 million)

upgrading the wastewater system on Cromarty, Shandwick, and South Bentick streets in Sydney to address sewer backups, increased sewer overflows, and surcharging manholes ($1.75 million)

the demolition, environmental remediation and restoration of the closed George D. Lewis School in Louisbourg to allow for future development ($808,357)

Work on the projects is scheduled to start this spring.

