ATLANTIC
More

    • Cape Breton police save man from house fire

    Cape Breton Regional Police
    Share

    Three Cape Breton Regional Police officers saved a man stuck in a house during a fire early Wednesday morning.

    According to a police news release, the officers responded to a call from a resident trying to get out of a house on fire on Pond Road in Sydney Mines around 3:20 a.m. The officers saw the man trying to escape from an upstairs window.

    The release says the fire blocked the officers from entering the home through a door, but they used an extension ladder to reach the porch under the man’s window, breaking it and pulling him out.

    The Sydney Mines Fire Services put out the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious.

    The man suffered minor injuries from the broken window.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

    The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News