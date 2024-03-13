Cape Breton police save man from house fire

Three Cape Breton Regional Police officers saved a man stuck in a house during a fire early Wednesday morning.

According to a police news release, the officers responded to a call from a resident trying to get out of a house on fire on Pond Road in Sydney Mines around 3:20 a.m. The officers saw the man trying to escape from an upstairs window.

The release says the fire blocked the officers from entering the home through a door, but they used an extension ladder to reach the porch under the man’s window, breaking it and pulling him out.

The Sydney Mines Fire Services put out the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious.

The man suffered minor injuries from the broken window.

