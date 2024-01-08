ATLANTIC
More

    • Cape Breton Regional Municipality launches transit app

    Transit Cape breton

    A new transit app is now available for download for passengers in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

    According to a Monday news release, Transit Cape Breton riders can access the app through Google Play or the App Store.

    The app gives users real-time vehicle locations on a map and provides updates on delays, detours, or service disruptions.

    The release notes HandiTrans, a specialized transit system in Cape Breton, will receive additional services this winter.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vehicle crashes into White House gate

    A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6 p.m. ET (0000 GMT) on Monday, the U.S. Secret Service said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News