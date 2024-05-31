ATLANTIC
    • Ceremony honouring fallen N.B. officers to be held in-person for first time in 5 years

    Dozens attend a memorial for fallen New Brunswick peace officers. (Source: Facebook/NB Peace Officer's Memorial) Dozens attend a memorial for fallen New Brunswick peace officers. (Source: Facebook/NB Peace Officer's Memorial)
    For the first time in five years, an in-person ceremony honouring fallen New Brunswick peace officers will be held in Fredericton this Sunday.

    According to a news release from the province, the memorial service will be held on the Green behind the Victoria Health Centre at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at Government House.

    “Every two years we meet to remember the 34 women and men who lost their lives in the line of duty as peace officers in the service of the people of New Brunswick,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin in the release. “The province has not been immune to these terrible tragedies in recent years. The loss of peace officers is painful for us to remember. This is an opportunity to show our gratitude for the sacrifice and service made to keep our communities safe.”

    This ceremony will be in-person for the first time since 2019. A scaled-down version was held in 2021 and bad weather cancelled it last year.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

