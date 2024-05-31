Ceremony honouring fallen N.B. officers to be held in-person for first time in 5 years
For the first time in five years, an in-person ceremony honouring fallen New Brunswick peace officers will be held in Fredericton this Sunday.
According to a news release from the province, the memorial service will be held on the Green behind the Victoria Health Centre at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at Government House.
“Every two years we meet to remember the 34 women and men who lost their lives in the line of duty as peace officers in the service of the people of New Brunswick,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin in the release. “The province has not been immune to these terrible tragedies in recent years. The loss of peace officers is painful for us to remember. This is an opportunity to show our gratitude for the sacrifice and service made to keep our communities safe.”
This ceremony will be in-person for the first time since 2019. A scaled-down version was held in 2021 and bad weather cancelled it last year.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
More counterfeit drugs seized, hot water boiler causes fire: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Is your mortgage up for renewal? We want to hear from you
The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is just around the corner and Toronto residents with mortgage renewals will be keeping a close eye.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
'All of the voices': Smith pushes back against Ottawa's gag order on the energy sector
Premier Danielle Smith is questioning some last-minute amendments to the Liberal government's Bill C-59 that she says muzzles the energy industry, which she sees as the chief driver of environmental innovation in Canada.
-
Calgary man charged in random attacks at Chinook Centre, TD Square
Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.
Edmonton
-
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
-
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton; 4th of year
A man serving time for manslaughter is at large after escaping from a healing centre in Edmonton, the fourth to do so since the start of the year.
-
Alberta investing $35M in Grande Prairie Recovery Community set to open in 2027
The Grande Prairie Recovery Community, a long-term treatment facility for addiction and mental health challenges, is set to open in 2027.
Montreal
-
Families worried in Lachine neighbourhood after father killed on basketball court
Police and intervention workers were making house calls in Lachine's Duff Court neighbourhood Friday, two days after a young father was killed on a basketball court in front of families.
-
Montreal church worker humiliated after alleged police racial profiling
Charlene Hunte says she was on her way to the Union United Church in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood when suddenly she was stopped by police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
Ottawa
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line still can't agree on source of axle problems
The fundamental disagreement between the two major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT comes with the source of the excessive loads affecting the trains.
-
'Animals have nowhere to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata
A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.
London
-
Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
-
First in Canada imaging technology means less stress, less radiation for patients at St. Joseph’s
Inside the Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Department at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. (formerly Nuclear Medicine), a patient is prepped for imaging.
-
Rookie cop describes shooting scene at Boris Panvoski murder retrial
A St. Thomas, Ont. courtroom heard evidence surrounding the commotion that took place minutes after a Toronto area businessman was shot and killed while at a bird dog event in Huron County.
Barrie
-
Driver responsible for deadly crash involving train in Tottenham sentenced
A Brampton man who pleaded guilty for his part in a deadly collision involving a train in Tottenham has been sentenced.
-
Bradford man accused of breaking into teen's home charged with sexual assault, child luring
A man from Bradford accused of breaking into the home of a 15-year-old is facing child luring and sexual assault charges.
-
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
-
Rookie cop describes shooting scene at Boris Panvoski murder retrial
A St. Thomas, Ont. courtroom heard evidence surrounding the commotion that took place minutes after a Toronto area businessman was shot and killed while at a bird dog event in Huron County.
-
CTV News Kitchener recognized for continuing coverage of ongoing murder investigation
The family and friends of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue are still searching for answers after he was shot and killed in a downtown Kitchener plaza in August 2023.
Windsor
-
Lisa’s last word: Long time Windsor, Ont. radio personality signs off
Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News. Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.
-
Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli
One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.
-
Sanitary lagoons in Amherstburg transformed into new wetland with trails
Amherstburg is showcasing the completion and transformation of the former Edgewater sanitary lagoon system, into a vibrant wetland ecosystem now called Golfview Park, Wetlands & Trails.
Winnipeg
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
Manitobans urged to protect themselves as tick-borne illnesses spike across Canada
With a spike in blacklegged tick sightings in Ontario, officials in this province say Manitobans need to be vigilant in protecting themselves against tick-borne illness.
-
Sumka Brothers Greenhouses wraps up final growing season in the Transcona gardening community
The days of picking geraniums, petunias, and other show-stopping flowers from Sumka Brothers Greenhouses are numbered.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
-
Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police extend landfill search for missing Mackenzie Trottier
Saskatoon police have announced an extension to their ongoing landfill search for answers in the Mackenzie Trottier case.
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
More Sask. prospective homebuyers dealing with stress, asking parents for financial help
A new survey is shedding light on financial struggles and mental health struggles facing prospective homebuyers.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife changes plea to guilty
A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has changed his plea to guilty on two counts.
-
CTV News Vancouver dominates journalism awards
Vancouver's CTV News team swept half the categories in the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award competition, organizers announced Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
UVic protesters say administrators reviewing demands as talks continue
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
-
Unifor files unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon
Unifor has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon amid a vote by workers at a Delta, B.C., warehouse over whether they want to join the union.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.