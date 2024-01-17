Charlottetown board recommends moving outreach centre to modular buildings

The Charlottetown planning board is recommending the city council approve an application from the province to move the Community Outreach Centre.

According to a Wednesday news release from the city, the province’s department of housing, land and communities is seeking to set up a Community Outreach Centre for vulnerable people within two combined modular buildings at 15 Park St. The relocation, if approved, would last for one year.

The current Outreach Centre sparked controversy and calls from the community to shut it down over safety concerns and allegations of open drug use. In November, the province announced it would submit an application to relocate the centre to Park Street.

The release says city council will make the final decision on the variance application at a future meeting.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.