Charlottetown churches join in silence, solidarity for those hurt in Israel-Hamas War
A group of churches in Charlottetown, P.E.I. is offering silence and solidarity for those hurt in, and those who feel helpless watching, the Israel-Hamas War.
“I was so distressed, especially the first week,” said Debbie MacArthur, one of the organizers. “I couldn’t take my eyes off the television and I thought, ‘We’ve got to do something.’”
She and co-organizer Martha Deacon didn’t want to make a political statement or to take sides in the conflict. Instead, they took a step in silence.
Each weekday at noon, one of five churches in Charlottetown will open to the public with the ringing of a bell and 15 minutes of silence. It will be a chance to pray and think, and a call for peace.
“All of us, on all sides, want peace. Only some of us are in a position to do much about it with words,” said Deacon. “We haven’t got that capacity here, but we do have the capacity to witness with our bodies and with our spirits, together.”
The Charlottetown Area Christian Council sponsors the action. President Scott MacIsaac said it’s painful to see not just the violence in the Middle East, but brothers and sisters within the Abrahamic faiths fighting with each other.
“The frustration of violence among the family of God, requires us to respond,” said MacIsaac.
They say this isn’t intended to be a Christian movement, but a humanist one. Churches are being used as public spaces for people of all faiths who wish to come together and show their support for peace.
“Anyone is welcome. This has nothing to do with your church or faith allegiance whatsoever,” said Deacon. “It’s simply being part of humanity.”
Twenty people were at the first quiet reflection at Saint Paul's Anglican Church. Organizers say it was a success and they're very pleased to see everyone respect that silence.
Organizers say they’ll continue with the minutes of silence until at least the end of November. They also hoping it can grow across the country into a united call for peace.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
