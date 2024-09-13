Charlottetown man, 23, charged with sexual assault, luring children

A 23-year-old Charlottetown man is facing multiple child pornography and sexual assault charges following a police investigation.

According to a Charlottetown Police Services news release, officers conducted a wellbeing check on three Summerside female youths over concerns they might be involved with an older Charlottetown man on March 2.

They learned the youths met a male known only as “Eric,” who allegedly sexually exploited them.

The release says police identified Darrel Edison Worth as the suspect and arrested him on Thursday. They also seized electronic devices from his residence.

Worth was charged with:

two counts of transmitting child pornography

two counts of sexual assault

two counts of invitation to sexual touching

two counts of sexual interference

two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

two counts of luring a child

two counts of making an agreement or an arrangement sexual assault

Worth appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

Police believe there may be other victims. Worth allegedly contacted his victims over TikTok using the display name “Eddie Worth” and the username “@eshaw30.”

Anyone who may have been victimized by the accused, or may have information on the case, is asked to contact Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

