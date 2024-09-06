Charlottetown man arrested after allegedly barricading himself in P.E.I. home

ATLANTIC
    A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself in a Panmure Island, P.E.I., home on Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, the man’s electronic supervision device stopped reporting around 7 a.m. Police say officers attended the man’s location and he threatened them and barricaded himself in a residence.

    After a short stand-off, the man surrendered and police took him into custody.

    “At no time was there a broader threat to the public in the area,” the release says.

    Police say they learned the unnamed Charlottetown man harassed and threatened RCMP officers with repeated phone calls on Thursday. He had been recently arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample when stopped by police while he was driving to the provincial corrections centre, which he attends on weekends for previous incidents.

    The man was charged with uttering threats and breach of probation. He will appear in court next week.

