Charlottetown police received nearly 30 impaired driving complaints over holidays

The Charlottetown Police Services responded to 29 possible impaired driving complaints over the holidays, resulting in seven people receiving charges.

According to a Tuesday news release, police attended multiple impaired driving incidents between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2, pulling several drivers over and later charging them with impaired operation of a vehicle.

In one incident, police found a man passed out at the wheel of a vehicle on MacRae Drive around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 28. Police say they woke up the 43-year-old man and determined him to be under the influence of drugs.

A further investigation uncovered a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, and other drug paraphernalia, along with brass knuckles and bear spray. The man was charged with trafficking and weapons offences and an impaired driving charge is pending the toxicology results of a blood sample.

The release says there were 95 people charged with impaired driving by alcohol, drugs, or refusing to provide breath samples in 2023. In 2022, 91 people faced such charges.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.