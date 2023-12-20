Christmas bridge crossing in Saint John carries on founder’s legacy

Three years ago on Christmas Day, Austin Holland put out a post on Facebook asking for a show of support for people grieving in Saint John, N.B.

“If you’re travelling over the Reversing Falls Bridge today, then I’d ask you to honk your horns from one end to the other to pay respect to the families who have lost a loved one to this bridge,” Holland wrote. “Let’s pick up those who need it today by building up that inner energy and manifesting it outwardly so the families will feel all that love.”

That simple post transformed into an annual Christmas tradition that brings out dozens of people to the bridge. Sadly, Holland passed away earlier this year, and the event has now been named in his honour.

“Ozzy’s Christmas at 8 is the event,” said Gary Brown, an organizer. “I think it’s great.

“Austin put a post on Facebook in 2020 about tooting your horn when crossing the bridge. I saw that and said let’s take it further and meet at the bridge and cross as one. That was at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.”

Brown, who founded Operation White Heart in Saint John as a way to promote mental health and suicide awareness, said the bridge crossing helps accomplish a similar goal.

“It serves a good purpose,” he said. “Everything we do helps fight this stigma.”

Brown also put up Christmas trees at a park dedicated to families who have lost loved ones.

“It’s a simple dedication to people,” he said. “It let’s them know our hearts are with them.”

Brown said the bridge crossing has grown in popularity every year, attracting more supporters each Christmas.

“The first year we had a dozen cars and last year we had about 20 and we’re anticipating to double it (this year),” he said.

Brown said they meet at a parking lot near the bridge at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and cross the bridge at 8 p.m.

