Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes receives national recognition

The only all-Black hockey league in Canadian history received national recognition as an historic event on Wednesday.

MP Steven Guilbeault announced the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHLM) was designated as an event of national historic significance under Parks Canada’s National Program of Historical Commemoration on Wednesday. More than 2,260 national designations have been made under the program.

"The history of this league and its players is one that illustrates the many remarkable ways Black Nova Scotians worked to promote equality in the Maritimes and exemplifies the enduring legacy of Black heritage in Canada,” Guilbeault said in a news release.

Black Baptist leaders in Halifax created the Eurekas, the Jubilees and the Stanleys in 1895. The small collection of hockey teams would grow into the CHLM, a competitive all-Black league in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The league, which faced limited access to indoor rinks and ice time due to anti-Black racism, saw hundreds of players throughout its 30-year history. The league eventually disbanded in 1925 amid the continued racism players faced, along with economic and wartime factors.

“The league, through its highly talented players, who defied the established racist myths about their abilities and intelligence to play hockey, helped revolutionize the game as we know it today with their style of play and innovations such as the butterfly-style of goaltending and the slap shot,” said Bob Dawson, sports writer and Black hockey historian, in the release. This recognition provides an excellent opportunity for all Canadians to learn more about the CHLM's history."

In 2020, Canada Post recognized the league with a commemorative stamp.