Come sail away: Styx to rock Maritimes next spring

If you’ve got too much time on your hands next spring, you might want to check out a trio of shows by the legendary rock band Styx in the Maritimes.

According to a news release, Styx, which released its 17th studio album, “Crash of the Crown,” in 2021, will hit Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island next May. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday.

The band will play at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton on May 17, Credit Union Place in Summerside on May 18, and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on May 19.