Committee monitoring Mass Casualty Commission’s recommendations meets for second time

    The progress monitoring committee overseeing the recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report did not provide an update on how those recommendations are progressing at a press conference on Tuesday, but the chair of the group said they are taking a “themed approach” to them.

    The Mass Casualty Commission, a public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, issued 130 recommendations. The committee, which was created earlier this year in response to the final report, met for a second time this week to talk with government representatives about the progress on the recommendations, although the details of those discussions are confidential.

    “There will be a report summarizing what happened at this meeting in January,” said committee chair Linda Oland.

    Oland said there were two presentations focusing on policing and emergency management during an emergency situation and trauma-informed approaches to monitoring progress at the meeting.

    “It’s difficult to work with 130 recommendations by doing just a checkbox exercise,” Oland said. “We don’t want to do that because we’ll lose context. We’re taking a themed approach. Some of the recommendations can be clustered.”

    Christine Blair, mayor of Colchester County, told reporters at the press conference the community is still suffering from the deep wounds inflicted by the 2020 shooting.

    “All of the communities have been affected,” she said. “I see the community as doing its absolute best to heal.”

    Oland could not comment on the budget for the committee, nor did she comment on how many recommendations she thinks could be completed in the next three years, which is how long the committee is scheduled to make reports.

    “I don’t see anyone dragging their feet,” she said. “The object is not to check the boxes and get to the finish line as fast as we can.”

    The committee will meet again in the spring.

