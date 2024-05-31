Community centre opens in Portapique, N.S.

A community centre that will address several recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report officially opened in Portapique, N.S.

According to a Friday news from the province, the Portaupique (the traditional name of the area) Community Centre will serve as an accessible cultural hub for the region, providing arts, food, recreation, and community programming.

“It represents the community’s journey of healing and harmony,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “As we celebrate the centre, let us honour the legacy of those who were lost by living each day with purpose, passion and gratitude.”

The Municipality of Colchester County received $748,000 to pay for operating costs for five years and for a strategic plan.

