ATLANTIC
More

    • Community helps N.S. bakery pay power bill

    Candice and Sue, co-owners of Bee's Knees General Store and Bakery in Lawrencetown, N.S., are pictured. (Courtesy: Sue Littleton) Candice and Sue, co-owners of Bee's Knees General Store and Bakery in Lawrencetown, N.S., are pictured. (Courtesy: Sue Littleton)

    Sue Littleton was worried about the lights going dark at her small bakery in Nova Scotia this month, but a burst of community support is helping the business keep going in the winter months.

    Littleton is the co-owner of Bee’s Knees General Store and Bakery, which officially opened its doors in Lawrencetown in February 2023 after starting as a pop-up shop in late 2022. Littleton describes the business as a community hub, one that offers events like a weekly knit night.

    “We’re a small business and we’re in the same positon a lot of small businesses are in where we’re running ourselves ragged with costs,” Littleton said. “Costs are going up on everything and it’s hard to keep on top of everything.”

    Littleton said she let the power bill for the store slide in December, and in January, they were faced with thousands of dollars in costs, money that wasn’t readily available. Littleton and her wife agreed to try to find funding by asking people to buy gift certificates.

    The community heeded the call, and then some.

    “Our community consistently blows us away with their support,” Littleton said. “We’ve been able to pay off the power bill (and) we also paid off other bills.”

    Littleton thanked the community for keeping the shop going and supporting local.

    “The community in this part of the valley is extra special,” she said. “People are so willing to help one another out when times get tough, and they sure are tough for a lot of folks these days.”

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News