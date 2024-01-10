Community helps N.S. bakery pay power bill

Sue Littleton was worried about the lights going dark at her small bakery in Nova Scotia this month, but a burst of community support is helping the business keep going in the winter months.

Littleton is the co-owner of Bee’s Knees General Store and Bakery, which officially opened its doors in Lawrencetown in February 2023 after starting as a pop-up shop in late 2022. Littleton describes the business as a community hub, one that offers events like a weekly knit night.

“We’re a small business and we’re in the same positon a lot of small businesses are in where we’re running ourselves ragged with costs,” Littleton said. “Costs are going up on everything and it’s hard to keep on top of everything.”

Littleton said she let the power bill for the store slide in December, and in January, they were faced with thousands of dollars in costs, money that wasn’t readily available. Littleton and her wife agreed to try to find funding by asking people to buy gift certificates.

The community heeded the call, and then some.

“Our community consistently blows us away with their support,” Littleton said. “We’ve been able to pay off the power bill (and) we also paid off other bills.”

Littleton thanked the community for keeping the shop going and supporting local.

“The community in this part of the valley is extra special,” she said. “People are so willing to help one another out when times get tough, and they sure are tough for a lot of folks these days.”

