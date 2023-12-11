ATLANTIC
    Community rallies to support N.S. seniors during holidays

    A Be a Santa to a Senior gift tree is pictured. (Source: Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News Atlantic) A Be a Santa to a Senior gift tree is pictured. (Source: Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News Atlantic)

    According to Halifax senior Edna McLeod, if people are searching for ways to support her fellow-seniors, especially during the holiday season, there are some simple things to do.

    “They should visit, and they should call,” said McLeod. “And socialize, I guess.”

    Seniors advocate Bill VanGorder agrees.

    “This time of year, when everyone is busy, and everyone is happy doing other things, they are the ones we are really concerned about,” he said, noting seniors often feel isolated and alone at this time of the year.

    At Home Instead, a senior support group located in Halifax, the task, 365 days a year, is to provide healthcare support and enhance lifestyle comfort for seniors.

    “All of our clients, we are going to their homes. It could be a retirement centre or long-term care,” said Home Instead’s Brittany Misener. “And we help them with whatever they need. Personal hygiene, meal preparation, or housekeeping.”

    Home Instead’s “Be a Santa to Senior” is now in its 17th year.

    The program offers an extra layer of holiday cheer for seniors.

    “To help identify seniors who might not receive a gift at Christmas, and just need a little bit more support throughout the year,” said Misener, who has office space crammed with gifts and personal items that will be delivered to seniors before Dec. 25.

    Eileen Carr, 74, is a recipient of “Be a Santa to a Senior.”

    “It is nice to know that you get a gift and you’ve been noticed in the community,” said Carr, who drops by a local senior centre most days. She plans on being here for Christmas Day to celebrate the holiday with fellow-seniors.

