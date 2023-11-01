Compassion fatigue felt in the Maritimes

There’s a lot of despair in the world and nowadays people can consume it 24-hours a day on social media.

It’s a reality that weighs heavily on people across the world, according to experts.

“I think people want to be careful with how much media they’re consuming because that can really activate our own threat system and make it feel like we’re under threat even by watching something on TV,” said Dr. Dayna Lee-Baggley, a registered psychologist.

“Then, of course, lots of people will be impacted. They might know relatives or friends or people in their community.”

Originally, the term compassion fatigue was created to capture the experience of people in caretaking roles or professions, but recently it seems to have expanded.

Lee-Baggley says the feeling could also be categorized as vicarious trauma, which is when people experience trauma by simply witnessing it or seeing it happen to someone else.

“I think there is a lot of stress and uncertainty in the world and that is certainly impacting everybody so it is something that we have to work on with people that we see clinically for example, it’s very common for people to be experiencing exhaustion and low battery,” she said.

Colette Martin is a domestic violence survivor and advocate.

“I don’t have any words for everything that’s going on in the world,” she said.

Twenty-six years ago she said she was almost murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Since sharing her story with others, she’s made a notable difference in New Brunswick.

“In December of 2022, I helped pass a bill in legislature. Bill 17, also known as Claire’s law, and it gives us the right to know and the right to ask and that was honourable, beautiful journey for me,” said Martin.

Bill 17 is the Disclosure to Protect Against Intimate Partner Violence Act.

While she’s proud of the difference she’s made so far, she admits that it takes a lot out of her.

“I get tired really fast. I have health issues also that I’m dealing with at the same time and I just, when I’m on the road, I’m on the road to make a difference. When I get home, I just rest because I need to take care of myself because I’m no good to anyone if I’m not feeling good,” she said.

“I have PTSD and it’s hard to get up in the morning, but knowing that I’m doing so much good for others and for myself, gets me out of bed in the morning and I’m tired, but I get up every day and I fight again.”

Lee-Baggley says now is the time to be intentional when it comes to re-charging your battery.

“I think everybody is experiencing a lot more stress, a lot more uncertainty than we did pre-pandemic and it’s actually kind of a problem that we act like everything’s gone back to normal because it’s really not like it was pre-pandemic,” she said.

“That expectation that we should feel the same as we did pre-pandemic, that everything should just be okay, that I should be feeling fine, that I should be back to my old levels of productivity – that expectation is really harming us.”

She points to a number of big ticket stressers from climbing inflation and mortgage rates to wars that many people are watching unfold.

As for what people can do to mitigate the feelings, Lee-Baggley says people should do an activity that makes you feel more energized at the end than when you started or something that makes you smile or feel lighter.

Martin says she is able to trick her brain and think about something beautiful that helps get her out of bed on the mornings where it’s a big more challenging.

“I walk a lot, I dance and I sing a lot. Just, I love life,” she said.

“I fought so hard to live and there’s no way it’s going to get me down again.”