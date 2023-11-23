Concern another oncologist could be leaving Moncton area

New Brusick Liberal leader Susan Holt says it’s concerning to learn another oncologist could be leaving the Moncton area.

Last summer, Vitalité Health Authority confirmed three oncologists had left since 2021, but they were actively hiring two more.

Holt says she’s heard from people who have had difficulties accessing certain aspects of the care.

“There is delays now in people getting cancer care because of the shortage of oncologists, as well as the shortage of radiation therapies,” she said. “So if you have an oncologist, you can't get the treatment they're recommending. And if you don't have one, they're really hard to get because of the persistent resignations that we're seeing from this group.”

When asked about the loss on Wednesday, Health Minister Bruce Fitch said staffing is the responsibility of the health authorities.

“It’s always a concern when we see doctors leave, and that's why we do a significant amount of recruitment or assist the RHAs in doing that recruitment,” he said.

Fitch did say 100 doctors have been hired since the beginning of this fiscal year. He acknowledged some have left, too, but the net increase is 45.

“So there are doctors coming in and we're actually adding net increase,” he said.

Cancer treatments have been a concern for physicians at the Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton too. In October, a group of doctors spoke out about the need for a hybrid surgical suite, saying there’s a six week wait for biopsies to diagnose cancer.

That wait delays the start of treatment “beyond acceptable time frames.”

A hybrid suite would allow doctors to x-ray, biopsy, diagnose and perform surgery all in the same room.