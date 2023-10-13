More

    • Concern grows as conflict continues in Israel

    A couple hugs next to candles lighted in honour of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at the Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel. (Courtesy: AP Photo/Francisco Seco). A couple hugs next to candles lighted in honour of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at the Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel. (Courtesy: AP Photo/Francisco Seco).

    For Tel Aviv resident Yigal Walt, it has been an extremely difficult week. It’s a very painful topic and the emotions are hard to put into words.

    “I am tired physically and I am tired emotionally,” said Walt, who added, through all the pain, suffering and trauma, the entire nation of Israel is determined to get through this crisis.

    “A mix of pain and grief, but also a lot of strength and determination.”

    According to Walt, because of Israel’s small size, it seems everyone has a connection to those who are suffering most.

    “The names are being released gradually. And every time there is a new batch of names, you realize that it’s someone that you know or are related to people, you know, died.”

    As for the perspective here in the Maritimes, last week Jewish Canadian Nancy Cieplinski attended a rally in support of Israel.

    She was handed a picture of an Israeli woman.

    “I went online to and find out a little bit more about the picture,” said Cieplinski. “I did find out that this woman, who is a grandmother, was being driven away in a golf cart and taken hostage.”

    Cieplinski would like to know what happened to her.

    “I think you put a face to what you hear,” said Cieplinski. “You feel empathy and sympathy, and you want to know that the outcome was positive, and I don’t know what the outcome was.”

    Walt says he’s trying to support the war effort through grassroots initiatives.

    “We are collecting equipment for soldiers and survivors at the massacre. We are collecting money.”

    He draws strength and positive energy, knowing that many people are fighting for their lives while others are contributing and helping in many other productive ways.

