Controversial Charlottetown homeless program moves, some worry issues will follow

A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is now at its new location. While neighbours of the old location are breathing a sign of relief, those near the new one are concerned the same issues that plagued the last site will simply be transplanted to their neighbourhood.

The former community outreach centre on Euston Street closed its doors for the last time Friday after nearly three years providing services for homeless people in Charlottetown.

It was the centre of much controversy in the community, with accusations of crime, open air drug use, and violence. The parking lot outside now sits empty.

The programs have been moved to Park Street, alongside an existing overnight shelter.

Crews are still working, and according to a spokesperson with the Department of Housing, Land and Communities, the scope of the work won’t be clear until Wednesday.

“We will be focusing on finishing the site and are meeting with contractors tomorrow to determine what work is left to finish.”

Police patrols are frequent, with half a dozen officers from the Charlottetown Police Service dedicated to policing the surrounding area.

The site is just a parking lot away from the neighbourhood on Beach Street. Some there are not happy with the move, saying they’ve already started to see drug use nearby. That isn’t allow on the site, but some neighbours say that just pushes the problem into parking lots, sidewalks, and greenspaces surrounding the centre.

The city has approved a one-year variance, granting the occupancy permit Friday. They had been adamant it will be for only one year, not to be renewed, but softened on that stance in a statement Monday.

“Unless the Province seeks other means of extending the on-site use, it will have to be removed on or before March 2025,” reads a quote from Deputy Mayor Alanna Jankov, chair of the Planning and Heritage Committee. “It is up to the Province to approach the City with any new requests and/or longer-term plans to be reviewed.”

The province has budgeted $3 million for the move. Officials cannot say how much has been spent yet on the relocation.

