Coroner's inquest into AIM worker's death makes 4 recommendations

A coroner’s inquest jury has made four recommendations in relation to the death of a worker at American Iron and Metal (AIM) in Saint John, N.B., nearly two years ago.

Darrell Richards died on July 1, 2022 after suffering injuries at the AIM scrapyard in Port Saint John the previous day. He was 60 years old.

Richards was attempting to remove material from a calender roll – a piece of equipment used in the production of paper – which had been sent to AIM in Saint John to be dismantled for scrap.

The three-day inquest heard from a total of 16 witnesses.

The recommendations, as presented by the five-person jury on Wednesday afternoon, include:

Safety – We feel AIM-NB has made a reasonable attempt to increase and improve safety awareness. Continuation of appropriate training, certifications and supervision is a priority and compliant with WorkSafe NB.

Communication – Must be initiated by AIM Headquarters and distributed throughout all AIM satellite sites. Employee communication is a valuable tool to help prevent workplace accidents.

Purchasing – AIM-NB is recommended to research all suppliers with a request for appropriate credentials and background check. Request a description of materials and indication of hazards pertaining to the products. Ex. Use of a checklist.

Inspection – It is recommended that AIM-NB implement a hazardous inspection program to aid in the identification process. Continue to quarantine hazardous materials and label them accordingly until appropriate documentation is obtained with an approved Safe-Work Procedure (SWP).

Members of Richards’ family reacted to the jury’s recommendations outside the Saint John Law Courts shortly after they were read.

“I am surprised that they felt AIM was in accordance and following safety measures, and changing safety measures when it was clearly identified that they had not done that,” said Kelsey Bailey, Darrell Richards daughter-in-law. “In some instances, where they had absolutely not followed recommendations made by their own safety specialist.”

During the inquest, a health and safety advisor at AIM testified they had developed a “hazard identification program” for all incoming products at AIM following Richards death, but that it was rejected by the company.

“Our hope is that there is real change going forward and that this never happens to another family,” said Bailey.

There was no immediate comment from AIM about the jury’s recommendations on Wednesday afternoon.

More to come…

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.