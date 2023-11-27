ATLANTIC
    • Coroner’s inquest ordered for N.B. woodland operation death

    A coroner’s inquest looking into the death of New Brunswick man working at a woodland operation will be held next month.

    According to a Monday news release, William Russell died on Feb. 11, 2021, due to an accident while working at a woodland operation. An inquest into his death is scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 in Fredericton.

    Presiding coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses regarding the death. The jury will also have the ability to make recommendations designed to prevent similar deaths.

