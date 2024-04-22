Coroner’s inquest to be held for woman who died suddenly in Moncton hospital

There will be a coroner's inquest for a young woman who died suddenly at a hospital in Moncton a little more a year ago.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed to CTV News on Monday a coroner’s inquest will be scheduled for Kaytlyn Hemsworth.

The 19-year-old died by suicide on April 11, 2023, while a patient at the psychiatric unit of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Inquests are mandatory in the province when a person dies a non-natural death while in a psychiatric facility, according to the Coroners Act.

Hemsworth’s autopsy says she died of hanging.

The department said the inquest into her death will likely begin before the end of the calendar year.

