Couple donates $1 million to QEII Foundation

John Hunkin and Susan Crocker have donated $1 million to the QEII Foundation to create the Innovation Catalyst Fundy, which is hoped to help with innovative research.

"The QEII has the size, scale, and talent to make a huge impact on medical innovation,” Hunkin said in a news release.

“There is already a vast amount of leading research and innovation happening here but there is still great opportunity to introduce more innovation and give it visibility so that the community knows what's happening."

According to the release, the Innovation Catalyst Fund, which will collaborate with the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub, will fast-track innovation concepts into practice though grants to QEII physicians and clinicians. A minimum of $100,000 will be awarded in grants every year for 10 years.

For its inaugural year, the fund is offering $200,000.

People pitched their ideas at the first-ever Innovation Den on Thursday and the judges will choose the winners of six awards, which includes the $100,000 New Path Award for Health Innovation.