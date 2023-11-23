COVID-19 outbreak declared at P.E.I. hospital

The Kings County Memorial Hospital in P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its inpatient unit.

According to a Thursday news release, inpatient unit patients are restricted to three partners-in-care at this time with only one allowed to be present at a time. Visitor restrictions will stay in place until the outbreak is over.

All staff and visitors are asked to follow infection control measures, which includes wearing a mask at all times.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.