ATLANTIC
More

    • Crews knock down Halifax duplex fire

    Crews responded to a duplex fire on Sylvia Avenue on Thursday morning. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Paul DeWitt) Crews responded to a duplex fire on Sylvia Avenue on Thursday morning. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Paul DeWitt)

    Fire crews quickly knocked down a duplex fire in the Spryfield-area of Halifax Thursday morning.

    According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency district chief Dave Slaunwhite, crews responded to an active fire on the 100 block of Sylvia Avenue around 10:08 a.m. on Thursday, where they found fire burning on both sides of a duplex.

    Slaunwhite said crews knocked down the fire in roughly five minutes and one person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated. Slaunwhite noted there was a natural gas line to the house and one of the connections had a minor like that crews.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News