Crews respond to Halifax tent fires over weekend

Emergency crews in the Halifax-area were busy over the weekend dealing with tent fires.

Crews responded to an encampment fire in Bayer’s Lake on Friday. There were no reported injuries, but several tents were damaged or destroyed.

On Saturday night, crews fought a fire at a pop-up trailer near an encampment on Nantucket Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S. Again there were no injuries, but investigators noted there were cooking appliances, propane tanks, and barbecues inside the burn area.

“The whole thing is concerning,” said Halifax councillor Sam Austin. “Nobody should be living out there in those conditions. This is not the first fire and it won’t be the last fire at an encampment.

“They are fire-prone areas and it’s just not safe, and we have to do better by the folks who have no other place to go.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.