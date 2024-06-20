CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
Baxter, who first joined CTV Atlantic as a sports and news reporter in 1998, announced his decision to step away in a Facebook post on Thursday.
“After 25 years with CTV and 30 in the business, the time is right for me to leave and pursue new opportunities,” he said in the post. “I’m forever grateful to work with so many talented colleagues and true friends. I’m so grateful for the last decade spent hosting and producing a show I grew up watching.
“How many people look forward to Monday mornings?”
Baxter grew up in Lower Sackville, N.S., and returned to his home province after honing his skills with television jobs in Ontario and Alberta. He co-hosted Live at 5 with Maria Panopalis and worked as a show producer.
In 2008 he received a Radio-Television Digital News Association Atlantic Regional Award for his documentary on climate change.
“Thank you to all our loyal viewers, my fellow Maritimers who welcomed me into their homes through good times and bad,” Baxter said. “I hope you’ll come along with me on the next part of my journey when I’m ready to share my story.”
