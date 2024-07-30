Dalhousie Halifax campuses to reopen Wednesday after closure due to encampment

Dalhousie University will reopen its Halifax campuses on Wednesday, two days after it shut them down over safety concerns with a pro-Palestine encampment.

According to a memo from Dalhousie, members of an encampment on the Studley Quad – which first started in May – entered the Kenneth C. Rowe Management Building just after 3 p.m. on Monday. Dalhousie alleges the protestors “harassed and intimated individuals” in the building.

“We welcome peaceful, respectful dialogue and debate; however, harassment and intimidation will not be tolerated,” the memo reads. “Halifax Regional Police were called to the Rowe building by Dal Security and with their assistance, the building was cleared of protesters and the remaining tents were removed from the Studley Quad after the end of regular business hours.”

"We were requested by the administration to assist in asking the individuals to leave the property," said Cst. John MacLeod. "We went and spoke with the organizers and they left peacefully."

Police issued one trespassing notice to a member of the student demonstration.

Dalhousie shut down its Halifax campuses on Monday and kept them closed on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Dalhousie issued a trespass notice to the encampment, ordering them to leave by 7 p.m. Sunday.

Students for the Liberation of Palestine Kjipuktuk organized the protest and many protestors said they would remain on site until their demands were met, which include disclosure, divestment and reinvestment of university money away from Israeli companies supporting the war in Gaza.

