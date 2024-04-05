Dalhousie study reveals link between football-related head injury and brain blood vessel damage
A recent study conducted by researchers at Dalhousie University uncovered a connection between repetitive head injuries in football and damage to the brain’s small blood vessels.
“We suspect that it persists over a while, which can foster that inflammation effect and changes to the way the brain works,” said Dr. Lyna Kaminsky, post-doctoral fellow at the university and one of the researchers.
Dr. Kaminsky has worked on this research along with professor Alon Friedman, who led the project, Dr. David Clarke, and Dr. Casey Jones.
The university introduced new high-tech helmets five years ago. The helmets are equipped with sensors to measure injuries and detect concussions on the school’s team. Players with injuries underwent MRI scans.
The research suggests that it is not just one hard hit to the head that poses a risk; rather smaller hits can also lead to severe damage.
“Years, sometimes even decades after playing, this can include difficulties with memory, with thinking clearly and emotional regulation, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse,” said Dr. Jones.
Dr. Casey Jones is a former football player at Dalhousie University and a former coach, which is what inspired him to research this topic.
“I sustained one concussion over my career, hip surgery, a lot of bumps and bruises along the way,” he said. “I was just starting medical school at Dalhousie that year and turned this into my research project as a medical student.”
Gavin Lake, defense coordinator of Saint Mary’s University’s football team, says he believes a lot has changed over the years with football in Canada.
“There’s a strength and conditioning program so we want to make sure the players are healthy and strong to the best of their abilities before they even get suited up to play the games,” he said.
The study shows it is not just football; athletes in contact sports are at risk, and researchers suspect hockey is one of them. They believe this may change the recovery period for athletes following an injury.
“It allows us to think a bit differently about return to play, but how we think of what we should check before an athlete is clear to return to play,” said Dr. Kaminsky.
According to Dr. Jones, many high schools and professional football teams in the United States have the concussion-detecting helmets, but it is not a mandate. It also is not a league mandate in Canada.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate rises to 6.1 per cent
Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work and the economy failed to add jobs.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
Spring storm brings outages across Quebec and Ontario, heavy snow in the east
An early April spring storm continues to move across Canada as residents brace for heavy snow and rain.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
Israel dismisses 2 officers over deadly drone strikes on aid workers in Gaza
The Israeli military said Friday that it has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers on a food-delivery mission, saying they had mishandled critical information and violated the army’s rules of engagement.
NEW 2 in 3 Canadians doubt police can find stolen cars: Nanos
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama 'Scoop'
As the past few weeks have shown, royalty and the media can be an explosive mix. For more evidence, watch 'Scoop,' a behind-the-scenes Netflix drama about a disastrous interview Prince Andrew gave in 2019 in response to allegations of sexual misconduct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Hwy. 404 reopens in Aurora after collisions involving 16 vehicles
Highway 404 has reopened in Aurora following two early morning pileups which snarled traffic on the busy highway.
-
One man dead after daylight shooting in Brampton: police
One man is dead after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning, Peel police say.
-
Cochrane, Ont. inundated with interest from southern Ontario residents after $10 land plot offer
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
Calgary
-
Calgary snowfall creates treacherous commute for drivers
Heavy snowfall is impacting the commute for many Calgarians heading in to work on Friday.
-
Trudeau in Calgary for housing announcement as part of cross-country tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Calgary today as part of a campaign-style pre-budget tour across the country.
-
How Calgarians can safely view Monday's solar eclipse
A highly-anticipated total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of eastern Canada on Monday, April 8, but there are opportunities to witness the rare celestial event in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
-
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
-
32-year-old man found dead in truck Tuesday was shot: EPS
Police say a man found dead in a truck early Tuesday morning in north Edmonton died of a gunshot wound.
Montreal
-
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
4 teens arrested after man stabbed outside Lionel-Groulx Metro
Four teenagers have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in what police believe could have been a "random attack" in downtown Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Premier Ford is in Ottawa today to update the city's progress towards its housing target
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to "provide an update on Ottawa's progress towards its housing target," according to a media release. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will carry the media conference at 11:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa home prices increase 2.7 per cent in March
Home sales and prices inched up in March, as Ottawa's real estate market showed "early signs of a buzzing spring market," according to a new report.
-
Light snow, rain to continue in Ottawa on Friday
Light snow continues to fall on Ottawa Friday morning, after the biggest snowstorm of the season blanketed the region with heavy, wet snow. Ottawa received 18.6 cm of snow and 14.5 mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
London
-
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 21 year old.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Neighbours pushing back against proposal for a third homeless hub along the same street
There’s growing concern that city council will agree to permit a third low-barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness along a short stretch of Wellington Road near Westminster Ponds.
-
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
Barrie
-
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
-
Missing man's death deemed a homicide after his body is found roadside & his home burned
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
OPP officer convicted of assault dodges jail time with suspended sentence
Constable Bailey Nicholls of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was handed a suspended sentence after being convicted of assaulting an Orillia woman during an arrest more than four years ago - a sentence that will likely save her job in law enforcement.
Northern Ontario
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
Cochrane, Ont. inundated with interest from southern Ontario residents after $10 land plot offer
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
-
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Kitchener
-
Teens arrested in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Kitchener jewelry store robbery from nearly three months ago.
-
Multiple crashes in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford
Thursday was a busy one for first responders in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford - there were multiple crashes reported between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Ontario mother quits job to drive son to autism program
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
Windsor
-
SIGNING OFF
SIGNING OFF Lisa Williams announces retirement from AM800 CKLW
After 38 years with the station, Lisa Williams has announced her retirement from AM800 CKLW. A long-time trusted voice of AM800 Windsor’s THE MORNING DRIVE with Mike & Lisa, Williams announced her retirement today on the program Friday morning.
-
2 people taken to London hospital after crash in Chatham-Kent
Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were sent to the crash between a pickup truck and an SUV, at the intersection of Ninth Line and Wellwood Road in Raleigh Township.
-
Vehicle into Harrow store front
Police say it happened on Kings Street just after 11 a.m. and call it an “unfortunate incident.”
Winnipeg
-
Homicide suspect wanted in connection with second killing
A 27-year-old man wanted in a March homicide has been charged in connection to a second death – although police do not believe the two killings are related.
-
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
-
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
Regina
-
When will Saskatchewan see a total solar eclipse?
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year’s total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
-
'Recovery-based' care plan falling flat with addiction advocates in Sask.
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Tim McLeod is in Calgary this week for the eighth annual Recovery Capitol Conference of Canada.
-
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left behind
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police stats show Fairhaven crime not rising, despite lingering fears
After weeks of breathless demands from neighbourhood residents who say a nearby homeless shelter is contributing to a crime wave, police released statistics from the two neighbourhoods at the centre of the controversy.
-
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged with murder in February shooting
After a month of investigation, police have charged two men for a fatal February shooting in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
-
Vancouver city councillors propose motion to regulate mushroom dispensaries
Two Vancouver city councillors are tabling a motion to regulate medicinal mushroom stores in the city.
-
Survival clock ticks for trapped B.C. orca calf, as gear arrives for complex rescue
The timer has been set to save a young killer whale's life, say First Nations leaders and a federal Fisheries Department marine mammal expert.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
-
CFAX Santas Anonymous answers call for help to save Sooke school food programs
Educational assistant Shelley Crowley has been rolling out her breakfast cart at Journey Middle School in Sooke every school day for the past nine years.
-
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.